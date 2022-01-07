States Seek To Revive Trump Lead-Drinking Water Deadlines

By Juan Carlos Rodriguez (January 7, 2022, 2:08 PM EST) -- Arizona, Louisiana, Ohio, Oklahoma and Texas have asked the D.C. Circuit to strike down a U.S. Environmental Protection Agency rule that delays compliance requirements with Trump-era lead and copper drinking water regulations. The states on Thursday said the Biden administration is illegally using the delay to kill the Lead and Copper Rule revisions while it comes up with its own. The revisions, finalized in December 2020, updated existing lead and copper drinking water standards. The states argued that besides violating D.C. Circuit precedent, the EPA's delay allows a regulatory scheme that is not as protective of people's health to remain in...

