Qatar, Saudi Arabia Press Pause In Broadcast Dispute At WTO

By Caleb Drickey (January 7, 2022, 6:22 PM EST) -- Qatar and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia announced Friday that they would pause their fight over a World Trade Organization report that the Saudis interfered with Qatari attempts to prosecute copyright thieves, part of a larger rapprochement between the feuding Gulf states. In a pair of notices filed with the WTO, the Saudi and Qatari governments announced the suspension of dueling pushes to appeal and formally adopt, respectively, a WTO Dispute Settlement Body panel report finding that the Saudi government protected thieves who allegedly pirated broadcasts from Qatar's beIN Media Group. "Qatar agreed to the proposed suspension of the appellate proceedings pursuant...

