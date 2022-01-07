Judge Ups Atty Fees In Wolf Haldenstein Rent Row

By Max Jaeger (January 7, 2022, 2:33 PM EST) -- If anything is rising from the ashes of Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP's "scorched earth" rent dispute, it's the firm's award for attorney fees, which a New York state judge more than doubled Thursday from $300,000 to $700,000. The award, some $125,000 shy of what the Manhattan firm sought, was necessary "since the overwhelming majority of the tenant's attorneys' fees were generated in response to discovery demands from the landlord and/or the conduct of the bench trial," Justice Barry Ostrager wrote in an order Thursday, explaining that he had erroneously limited the potential award to $300,000 in November....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS