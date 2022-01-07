Conn. Tribal Authority Fights Bid To Toss Virus Coverage Suit

By Ganesh Setty (January 7, 2022, 7:47 PM EST) -- The Mohegan Tribal Gaming Authority urged a Connecticut state court to let its pandemic coverage action against Factory Mutual Insurance Co. survive, arguing that COVID-19 did not actually have to be present on the property of its resort and casino for coverage to kick in. Rather, a "Protection and Preservation of Property Time Element" extension in its policy merely required the imminent presence of COVID-19, the authority said Thursday in a brief opposing the insurer's motion to strike its business interruption suit. According to policy language included in the brief, Factory Mutual would cover business income losses 48 hours before and after...

