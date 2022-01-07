Ill. Fights Bid To Pause Migrant Detention Law During Appeal

By Mike LaSusa (January 7, 2022, 5:20 PM EST) -- Illinois urged the Seventh Circuit on Thursday to reject a request by a pair of Prairie State counties to pause a state law barring contracts for federal immigration detention while the counties appeal their unsuccessful challenge to the statute. Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul said McHenry and Kankakee counties hadn't shown they would suffer an irreparable injury if the law, known as the Illinois Way Forward Act, were allowed to stay in effect for the duration of the appeal. The counties had claimed they would lose revenue they earn from contracts to house unauthorized immigrants in local jails for the federal...

