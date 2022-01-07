Amazon Drivers' Suit Paused For High Court Arbitration Cases

By Linda Chiem (January 7, 2022, 4:50 PM EST) -- A Washington federal judge agreed Friday to further pause a closely watched legal challenge from Amazon Flex drivers seeking to gain employee status, saying the U.S. Supreme Court will soon weigh two disputes addressing the scope of federal arbitration requirements that could affect the Amazon case. A federal judge granted an extended stay in a suit from Amazon Flex workers while the Supreme Court considers two cases involving the scope of the Federal Arbitration Act. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes) U.S. District Judge John C. Coughenour granted a request from Amazon.com Inc. and Amazon Logistics Inc. to extend a stay in a consolidated proposed class...

