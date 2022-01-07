NJ Justices Suspend Atty For Lying About Qualifications

By Bill Wichert (January 7, 2022, 4:47 PM EST) -- The New Jersey Supreme Court has suspended a Florida attorney for misleading an inmate and a federal court regarding his ability to handle post-conviction cases in two other states where he was not licensed to practice law, rejecting a split disciplinary panel's recommendation to strip him of his Garden State license entirely. In an order filed on Wednesday, the state Supreme Court issued a two-year suspension to David Jay Bernstein over his misrepresentations to the inmate with respect to a bid to set aside her murder conviction in Alabama state court, as well as his lies to a Virginia federal court...

