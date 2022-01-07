Ex-Dance Team Coach Denied Immunity In Discrimination Suit

By Zachary Zagger (January 7, 2022, 9:26 PM EST) -- The Tenth Circuit on Friday said a former Kansas high school dance team coach must face discrimination claims from a former Black dance team member alleging the coach orchestrated a team shunning of her after reporting the coach's racist text message, finding the coach could not raise qualified immunity. The Tenth Circuit affirmed a lower court ruling that denied qualified immunity for the former dance team coach who was fired after the dance team member discovered and reported a text chain in which the coach complained that she only made the team over another dancer because of her race. The appellate...

