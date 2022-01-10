Ga. Judge Axes Atty's $4M Fees Suit Against Dickinson Wright

By Emily Sides (January 10, 2022, 4:30 PM EST) -- A Georgia federal judge on Friday ended a civil defense attorney's bid to receive more than $4 million in fees and damages from Dickinson Wright PLLC in relation to unpaid legal services in an underlying years-long defamation suit, granting the law firm's request to dismiss the case. The judge dismissed a suit filed in January 2021 by attorney Charles Dalziel Jr. and Dalziel Dalzeal LLC, which does business as Dalziel Law Firm. The decision rejected Dalziel's claims that Dickinson Wright is financially responsible for invoices totaling more than $237,000, interest and damages. The judge dismissed seven claims against Dickinson Wright, because Dalziel did not allege that...

