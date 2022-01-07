Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Brand Battles: Kim Kardashian Co. Faces 'SKKN' Beauty Fight

By Tiffany Hu (January 7, 2022, 8:32 PM EST) -- In Law360's latest roundup of new actions at the Trademark Trial and Appeal Board, Kim Kardashian has been hit with a challenge over the reality star's rebranded beauty line "SKKN By Kim" by a Black-owned spa company — plus four other cases you need to know about.

It's More Than 'SKKN' Deep

Kim Kardashian, through her company Kimsaprincess Inc., in March 2021 requested to register "SKKN By Kim" as trademarks for a wide range of skin care, cosmetics, hair and nail products, as well as fragrances and related retail store services.

But Brooklyn-based Beauty Concepts LLC filed an opposition Thursday with...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

TTAB Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!