FCC's USF Contribution Rate Is Appealed To 5th Circuit

By J. Edward Moreno (January 7, 2022, 8:00 PM EST) -- The Federal Communications Commission is facing a challenge in the Fifth Circuit over its ability to collect funds from telecom companies for its nearly 26-year-old Universal Service Fund. Consumers' Research, Cause Based Commerce and five Texas residents filed a petition for review on Wednesday, claiming the FCC's approval of the USF factor for the first quarter of 2022 exceeded the FCC's statutory authority and violated the U.S. Constitution and other federal laws. The so-called contribution factor is the percentage of revenue that legacy companies like long-distance phone providers are obligated to contribute to the USF, which has existed since 1996....

