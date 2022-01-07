Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

11th Circ. Won't Rehear Catalyst's Win In 'Orphan Drug' Case

By Dave Simpson (January 7, 2022, 9:20 PM EST) -- The Eleventh Circuit declined on Friday a bid to rehear its finding that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration unlawfully infringed on an exclusivity period it awarded Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. for a drug that treats a rare autoimmune disease when it approved a lower-cost version.

In a single-line order, the appellate court declined the request from Jacobus Pharmaceutical Co. Inc. for an en banc reconsideration of a September panel decision. The order did not explain the reasoning for court's rejection of the bid.

The appeals court reversed a Florida district court's September 2020 dismissal of Catalyst's suit. The lower court concluded...

