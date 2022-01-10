Kaufman Dolowich Grows In LA Area With Merger

By Adrian Cruz (January 10, 2022, 3:59 PM EST) -- Long Island, New York-based Kaufman Dolowich & Voluck LLP has merged with California firm Greenberg Whitcombe Takeuchi & Gibson LLP, continuing a wave of expansion that has seen Kaufman Dolowich grow in areas including New York, San Francisco and Florida. The tie-up with Los Angeles-area Greenberg Whitcombe, which was announced last week, adds seven partners and an of counsel to Kaufman Dolowich's ranks. The new location in Torrance is Kaufman Dolowich's fifth in California, with the others in Los Angeles, San Francisco, Oakland and Sonoma. Andrew Waxler, who co-manages the Los Angeles and Torrance offices, told Law360 in an emailed statement...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS