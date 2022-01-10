Insurer Needn't Cover McD's Operator In Biometric Info Suit

By Daphne Zhang (January 10, 2022, 10:20 PM EST) -- American Family Mutual Insurance has no duty to defend a biometric information violation suit against a McDonald's operator, an Illinois federal judge said, finding the policy's employment exclusion bars coverage. A federal judge said it was clear that a policy exclusion was triggered when an operator of several McDonald's stores scanned employee fingerprints and handed them over to a third-party vendor. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar) U.S. District Judge Harry D. Leinenweber said Friday that the insurer can deny coverage for an underlying action alleging violation of the Illinois Biometric Information Privacy Act against its policyholder. The "employment related practices" exclusion is...

