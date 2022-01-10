Ex-Manager Hits Raytheon With Age, Disability Bias Claim

By Abby Wargo (January 10, 2022, 1:27 PM EST) -- An ex-program manager sued Raytheon Technologies in Indiana federal court, claiming the defense contractor fired him due to his age and for taking time off for chemotherapy treatments. Former Raytheon Senior Program Manager Michael Downs filed suit on Friday claiming Raytheon violated the Family and Medical Leave Act, Employee Retirement Income Security Act, the Americans with Disabilities Act and the Age Discrimination in Employment Act by terminating him on the basis of his age and for taking medical leave. Downs, who spent almost 40 years working for Raytheon, was fired in February 2021 after the company accused him of ethical violations....

