Cruise Line Says Theater Co.'s Claim Barred By Copyright Act

By Carolina Bolado (January 11, 2022, 4:45 PM EST) -- Celebrity Cruises Inc. told the Eleventh Circuit Tuesday that a theater production company's unjust enrichment claim is preempted by the Copyright Act and belongs in federal court because it stems from allegations that the cruise line improperly used videos and posters of the production company's shows after their agreement had ended. In oral arguments held over Zoom, John Carey, an attorney for Celebrity, told the appellate panel that Poet Theatricals Marine LLC's works are copyrightable and fall under the scope of the Copyright Act, which generally bars state law claims pertaining to copyrightable materials. "They call them artistic works in the...

