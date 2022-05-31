Justices Won't Take Up Arbitration Row In 6th Circ. Bank Case

By Jon Hill (May 31, 2022, 12:06 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday declined to review a Sixth Circuit decision that banking industry groups say has called into question the enforceability of millions of arbitration provisions inserted into account agreements and other consumer contracts. In an order list, the Supreme Court said it has denied a certiorari petition filed by what is now Truist Bank, in a matter concerning its attempt to invoke an arbitration provision in a 2019 customer class action. As is customary, the high court did not explain its reasoning for denying the petition. The suit accused the bank, then known as BB&T, of breach...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS