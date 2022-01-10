Zurich Wants Win In $33M Bridge Repair Coverage Suit

By Shane Dilworth (January 10, 2022, 3:21 PM EST) -- Zurich American Insurance Co. told a California federal judge that it should prevail in a suit seeking more than $33 million for repairs to San Francisco's Transbay Transit Center, asserting that the costs were incurred for repairing defects that were not covered by the policy issued to the general contractor. The insurer explained in Friday's summary judgment motion that any costs incurred by Webcor-Obayashi Joint Venture for investigating and repairing fractures to two girders on the terminal's Front Street Bridge fall under the policy's exclusion for money spent to address construction defects. According to Zurich, Webcor's shoring of structures on Front...

