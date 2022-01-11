PDVSA Lines Up Appeal Over $166M Debt Ruling

By Clark Mindock (January 11, 2022, 7:36 PM EST) -- Venezuela's state-owned oil company is appealing a New York federal court's order forcing it to pay $166 million to U.S. manufacturer Dresser-Rand over missed loan payments, which the company previously said were impossible to make due to Trump-era sanctions. Petróleos de Venezuela SA filed a notice that it intended to appeal the decision on Friday, roughly a month after U.S. District Judge Louis L. Stanton said American sanctions on Venezuela hadn't made it impossible to make loan payments since Dresser-Rand had given extensions and provided the company with bank account information for where payments could be processed. The state-owned company had...

