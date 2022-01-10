High Court Orders Rethink Of $9.7M Award After TransUnion

By Allison Grande (January 10, 2022, 10:00 PM EST) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday scrapped a $9.7 million judgment that Quicken Loans customers secured in a dispute over the company's practice of providing borrowers' estimates to appraisers, ordering the Fourth Circuit to reexamine its decision in light of the high court's TransUnion ruling, which clarified what harm is required to press such class claims. Rocket Mortgage, a home loan provider that was known as Quicken Loans until last year, urged the Supreme Court in September to review a split Fourth Circuit ruling that affirmed the conditional certification of a class of thousands of home mortgage refinance applicants and cleared the...

