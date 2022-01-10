Justices Won't Review Dumping Of High-Ethanol Fuel Rule

By Keith Goldberg (January 10, 2022, 11:22 AM EST) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday refused to disturb the D.C. Circuit's invalidation of a Trump-era policy allowing year-round use of gasoline made with 15% ethanol. A coalition of ethanol industry groups and producers wanted the justices to reverse the D.C. Circuit's July ruling that said the Environmental Protection Agency's extension of a Clean Air Act waiver for nationwide, year-round use of gasoline with 10% ethanol, or E10, to include gasoline with 15% ethanol, or E15, simply doesn't jibe with the text, structure and history of the statute. The federal government urged the justices to reject the petition from Growth Energy, arguing...

