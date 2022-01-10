NJ Atty Accused Of Dropping Ball In McDonald's Injury Claim

By Jeannie O'Sullivan (January 10, 2022, 2:36 PM EST) -- New Jersey personal injury attorney Michael J. Weiss was hit with a legal malpractice complaint alleging he was retained to sue McDonald's on behalf of a woman who claimed she ingested a foreign object in a sandwich, but that he never filed the actual lawsuit. In a complaint filed Friday in Union County Superior Court, Blanca Gomez and her husband, Thomas, are seeking damages from Weiss, his firm and unnamed persons and companies. The Gomezes say Weiss never informed them he was declining to handle the matter and now it's too late to sue, according to an affidavit of merit provided...

