Duane Morris, Sidley Steer Four Springs' $252M IPO Launch

By Andrew McIntyre (January 10, 2022, 3:51 PM EST) -- Four Springs fine-tuned plans Monday for an initial public offering that could raise $252 million if shares price at the midpoint, with guidance from Duane Morris and underwriters' counsel Sidley Austin. The New Jersey-based real estate investment trust said in a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission that it plans to sell 18 million shares for between $13 and $15 each. It expects to use proceeds for pending acquisitions and to pay down pre-existing debt. The offering would fetch $270 million if the firm priced the offering at the $15-a-share high point of the expected range, and if underwriters exercise...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS