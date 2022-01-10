Bill Allowing 'Bad Faith' Insurance Suits Clears NJ Legislature

By Bill Wichert (January 10, 2022, 8:07 PM EST) -- Garden State lawmakers signed off Monday on legislation that would permit so-called bad faith lawsuits against insurers for unreasonably delaying or denying the payment of uninsured or underinsured motorist benefits, a measure blasted by insurance and business groups for its broad language and potential to drive up premiums. The new legislation would allow injured parties to sue their insurer or its employees in part for "an unreasonable delay or unreasonable denial" of a claim. (AP Photo/Eric Jamison) At the close of the legislative session, the state Assembly and the state Senate passed S.B. 1559, known as the New Jersey Insurance Fair Conduct Act,...

