2nd Circ. Asked To Revive JPMorgan Iran Hostage Crisis Suit

By Stewart Bishop (January 10, 2022, 8:04 PM EST) -- Victims of the Iran hostage crisis on Monday called on the Second Circuit to breathe new life into their proposed class action against JPMorgan Chase & Co., saying the claims against the bank over an alleged effort to prolong the ordeal are timely. Former hostages and their relatives contend that the onetime CEO of JPMorgan predecessor company Chase Manhattan Bank, David Rockefeller, conspired to bring the Shah of Iran into the U.S. after he was overthrown during the country's 1979 revolution, leading to the hostages' capture at the U.S. Embassy in Tehran. Rockefeller is further alleged to have sabotaged hostage release...

