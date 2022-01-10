High Court Won't Revive Pa. COVID-19 Restrictions Suit

By Matthew Santoni (January 10, 2022, 2:40 PM EST) -- The U.S. Supreme Court won't take up an appeal over Pennsylvania's now-expired pandemic business closures and crowd limits, keeping intact a Third Circuit ruling that said a challenge to those restrictions was moot. The justices on Monday denied a petition from a group of plaintiffs, including four southwestern Pennsylvania counties, four Republican political candidates and several businesses, seeking review of a Third Circuit decision tossing their case over the constitutionality of restrictions Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf enacted at the outset of the COVID-19 pandemic. "We're disappointed, but we were able to establish the constitutional violations committed by the Wolf administration during...

