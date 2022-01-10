Davis+Gilbert Adds Trusts And Estates Boutique Team

By Sarah Martinson (January 10, 2022, 3:44 PM EST) -- Davis+Gilbert LLP, a midsize full-service firm in New York City, has added a trusts and estates legal team including three attorneys from a boutique firm to its private client services practice, the firm announced Monday. The team's managing partner, Herbert Nass, formerly of Herbert E. Nass & Associates, will co-chair the private client services practice with the current practice chair Alan Kroll, according to Davis + Gilbert. Nass said in a statement Monday that his new firm "could not be more welcoming" to him and his team. "I look forward to leading the private client services practice alongside Alan to build...

