Washington State Says Challenge To Benefits Law Is Barred

By Emily Brill (January 10, 2022, 7:17 PM EST) -- The state of Washington asked a federal court to toss a challenge to a new state benefits program for residents who leave the workforce to care for themselves or loved ones, saying the suit is barred by the Tax Injunction Act and the 11th Amendment. Through a group of officials including Gov. Jay Inslee, the state argued Friday that WA Cares complies with the law and that litigation challenging the program filed in November by three employers must be struck down. "Plaintiffs seek to use the equitable powers of this court to stop a state program for long-term care benefits in its tracks,...

