Royal Caribbean Can't Push Worker's Claim To Arbitration

By Caroline Simson (January 10, 2022, 9:26 PM EST) -- Royal Caribbean has lost its bid to send a personal injury lawsuit filed by a Panamanian ex-employee to arbitration, after a Florida judge ruled Friday that Bahamian law barred the cruise line from relying on an arbitration clause in an employment contract it hadn't signed. Judge Paul C. Huck of the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida said Royal Caribbean had wrongly asked him to apply Florida law, under which it could arguably force Emigdio Antonio de Gracia to arbitrate his claims that the cruise line denied him adequate medical attention when he developed flu-like symptoms in early...

