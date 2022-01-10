Watchdog Says DOD Must Formalize Monitoring Of AI Project

By Daniel Wilson (January 10, 2022, 7:59 PM EST) -- A U.S. Department of Defense watchdog warned that the agency needs to formalize its approach to managing and monitoring a contentious artificial intelligence program or risk gaps in oversight as the program grows. The team tasked with overseeing the Project Maven AI program has actively and successfully monitored and managed the contracts that make up the project in line with regulatory and contractual requirements, but has yet to formalize the processes, procedures and reporting metrics that it uses as part of that oversight, the DOD Office of Inspector General said in a Jan. 6 report, released Monday. A lack of formal...

