US Sanctions Nicaraguan Officials Over 'Sham' Inauguration

By Lauren Berg (January 10, 2022, 11:02 PM EST) -- The U.S. Department of the Treasury sanctioned six Nicaraguan officials Monday over its country's President Daniel Ortega's continued assault on democratic processes, civil society and human rights, the same day as the Nicaraguan president's inauguration. Since April 2018, Ortega and Vice President Rosario Murillo's crackdown on political opposition and pro-democracy public demonstrations has led to hundreds of deaths, and the Treasury Office of Foreign Assets Control's sanctions target six members of the regime, according to a news release. The U.S. action comes alongside sanctions adopted by the European Union. "The Ortega-Murillo regime continues its subjugation of democracy through effectuating sham elections,...

