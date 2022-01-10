GoodRx Beats IPO Suit Over Surprise Amazon Competition

By Emilie Ruscoe (January 10, 2022, 9:23 PM EST) -- Health care technology company GoodRx has escaped an investor suit accusing the company of keeping shareholders in the dark during its initial public offering about a competing Amazon program to also provide prescription drug discounts. In an order Thursday, U.S. District Judge David O. Carter dismissed securities fraud claims against GoodRx Holdings Inc., its executives, directors and IPO underwriters, finding the investors hadn't shown the company's brass knew, or should have known, about Amazon.com Inc.'s plans to launch a similar business called Amazon Pharmacy. "This is the critical missing piece of the complaint: Amazon's existing plans are irrelevant if the defendants...

