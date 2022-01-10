Justices Told Fla. Can't Claim Part Of Injury Settlement

By Y. Peter Kang (January 10, 2022, 8:46 PM EST) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday was urged to block Florida's attempt to recoup Medicaid payments it made to a teenager who suffered a catastrophic brain injury, with the girl's parents arguing that the Sunshine State is improperly asserting a lien on the future medical expenses portion of an $800,000 settlement. The high court heard oral arguments in a suit lodged by the parents of Gianinna Gallardo, who was 13 years old when she was hit by a pickup truck while exiting a school bus and suffered catastrophic injuries that left her in a vegetative state. The family challenges an Eleventh...

