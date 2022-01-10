Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Public Records Site Tells 4th Circ. It's Immune In FCRA Suit

By Jon Hill (January 10, 2022, 8:47 PM EST) -- A public records website that was sued over alleged credit reporting violations is urging the Fourth Circuit to rule that it's shielded by the same content liability protections as online publishing platforms, pushing back on an appeal that has attracted attention from the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau and others.

In a brief filed on Friday, the operators of PublicData.com, a website that provides access to data compiled from various government sources like court records, defended their victory last year against a proposed class action that accused them of avoiding compliance with the Fair Credit Reporting Act.

The suit, filed in 2020...

