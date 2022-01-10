Public Records Site Tells 4th Circ. It's Immune In FCRA Suit

By Jon Hill (January 10, 2022, 8:47 PM EST) -- A public records website that was sued over alleged credit reporting violations is urging the Fourth Circuit to rule that it's shielded by the same content liability protections as online publishing platforms, pushing back on an appeal that has attracted attention from the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau and others. In a brief filed on Friday, the operators of PublicData.com, a website that provides access to data compiled from various government sources like court records, defended their victory last year against a proposed class action that accused them of avoiding compliance with the Fair Credit Reporting Act. The suit, filed in 2020...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS