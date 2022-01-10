Pandora Plays History Of Mixtapes To Attack Playlist Patent

By Andrew Karpan (January 10, 2022, 7:57 PM EST) -- Sirius XM's Pandora Media wrote out a history of mixtapes for a California federal judge in order to make the argument that a Texas company's patents on generating playlists — connected to a failed music streaming startup and initially leveled in Judge Alan Albright's federal court in Waco — don't hold up under the U.S. Supreme Court's Alice ruling. The music streaming business wants a ruling from U.S. District Judge Vince Chhabria that would nuke a 2020 patent lawsuit lodged against the company by Bluebonnet Internet Media Services LLC — an Arlington, Texas-based business that owns patents connected to technology owned...

