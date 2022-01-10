T-Mobile Forces Arbitration Of $240K 'SIM-Swap' Scam Suit

By Nadia Dreid (January 10, 2022, 7:39 PM EST) -- T-Mobile US Inc. has succeeded in forcing into arbitration a suit alleging the company's lax security measures led a customer to lose nearly $240,000 in cryptocurrency, after a Florida judge declared the arbitration agreement bound the suing customer. U.S. District Judge Cecilia M. Altonaga handed down the order Monday, barely three months after Edward Mendez filed his suit seeking to hold the mobile behemoth accountable for a nearly quarter million-dollar loss he said was the result of a "SIM-swap" account takeover scheme. SIM-swapping refers to a scam where wireless carriers are tricked into transferring access to a cellphone number from a...

