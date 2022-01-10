​​​​​​​The Atlantic Accused Of Defaming Writer Of Story It Retracted

By Lauren Berg (January 10, 2022, 6:55 PM EST) -- A freelance writer accused The Atlantic of defamation in a suit filed Friday in D.C. federal court, saying that after it took the rare step of retracting an investigative article she wrote about the Ivy League admissions process, the magazine assassinated her professional reputation. When Ruth Shalit Barrett wrote "The Mad, Mad World of Niche Sports Among Ivy League-Obsessed Parents" for The Atlantic in 2020, an investigative piece about wealthy parents who use niche sports to give their privileged children a boost to get into elite colleges and universities, the story was praised by journalists, collegiate sports officials and athletes, according...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS