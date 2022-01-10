Music Rights, Radio Station Groups Settle Licensing Fee Row

By Bryan Koenig (January 10, 2022, 6:44 PM EST) -- Global Music Rights LLC and Radio Music License Committee Inc. say they've settled the more than five-year-old rival antitrust suits over the music licensing fees that RMLC's 10,000 radio station members pay GMR musicians. The two organizations disclosed the resolution of their rival lawsuits in a joint stipulation Thursday seeking to push out the case's current deadlines, including extending the close of fact discovery from Jan. 14 to April 1, to get enough broadcasters to sign on and trigger the "conditional settlement agreement." "[T]he parties' settlement agreement is conditioned on a certain percentage of a specified group of U.S. commercial radio...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS