Tavern's Virus Coverage Suit Should Be Tossed, Judge Says

By Ben Zigterman (January 10, 2022, 7:09 PM EST) -- A Liberty Mutual unit shouldn't have to face an Oregon bar and grill's pandemic coverage suit, a federal magistrate judge recommended Monday, finding that the restaurant's case was not so distinguishable from the many other coronavirus insurance suits that have been dismissed. Zedan's suit claims no more than a temporary loss of use because of pandemic shutdown orders issued by Gov. Kate Brown, the magistrate judge ruled. (AP Photo/Craig Mitchelldyer) Zedan Outdoors LLC, which does business as Taylor's Bar & Grill near the University of Oregon in Eugene, didn't suffer a physical loss or damage from pandemic shutdown orders, U.S. Magistrate...

