Trade Judges Dubious Of President's Lead On China Tariffs

By Jennifer Doherty (February 1, 2022, 9:00 PM EST) -- A panel of U.S. Court of International Trade judges on Tuesday voiced skepticism toward government arguments that tariffs the Trump administration imposed on $300 billion worth of Chinese goods constituted unreviewable presidential actions. Chief Judge Mark A. Barnett, Judge Jennifer Choe-Groves and Judge Claire R. Kelly began Tuesday's hearing taking turns grilling the government's counsel over whether the duties imposed under Section 301 of the Trade Act of 1974 could be directly attributed to the president when they emanated from the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative. "The question here is, where in the record is that official act of the...

