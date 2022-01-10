Brooklyn Developer Aims For Ch. 11 Transaction In 60 Days

By Vince Sullivan (January 10, 2022, 5:30 PM EST) -- A Brooklyn property development firm told a New York bankruptcy judge Monday that it has interest from six potential bidders for a Chapter 11 transaction that will help the company emerge from bankruptcy, and that it hopes to select a partner within the next 60 days. During the initial case conference of All Year Holdings Ltd., debtor attorney Gary T. Holtzer of Weil Gotshal & Manges LLP said an ongoing marketing process has resulted in 40 parties agreeing to non-disclosure agreements and six indications of interest of potential bidders for a Chapter 11 transaction. While the terms and nature of that...

