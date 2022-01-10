11th Circ. Finds No Coverage For Hospital Flood Damage Suit

By Ben Zigterman (January 10, 2022, 9:21 PM EST) -- The Eleventh Circuit affirmed Monday that Westfield Insurance Co. doesn't have to cover a Florida general contractor in an underlying dispute with a subcontractor over work at a hospital that resulted in flood damage. In an unpublished decision, the panel said the claims against Diaz Fritz Group Inc. were contractual, not over damages resulting from property damage, as its policy with Westfield required for claims to be covered. After Hayward Baker Inc.'s foundation work at the University Community Hospital Carrollwood "went awry" in May 2009, Diaz Fritz sued its subcontractor in state court to recover some of the $500,000 it paid to...

