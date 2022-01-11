Casino Wants 9th Circ. Redo For Union Bargaining Order

By Joyce Hanson (January 11, 2022, 7:18 PM EST) -- A Las Vegas casino has asked all judges of the Ninth Circuit to rehear a panel decision that upheld a lower-court order requiring it to bargain with a labor organization after workers voted against unionization, saying the panel erred in relying on an earlier circuit ruling. NP Red Rock LLC, doing business as Red Rock Casino Resort & Spa, argued Monday that the panel wrongly concluded it was bound to follow the circuit court's divided 2001 decision in Scott ex rel. N.L.R.B. v. Stephen Dunn & Assocs., which upheld a bargaining order based on an employer's promise of economic benefits before...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS