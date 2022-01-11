Indicted Ex-K&L Gates Atty Says Ankle Monitor Caused Hernia

By Max Jaeger (January 11, 2022, 2:53 PM EST) -- A fired K&L Gates partner criminally charged with mounting a nearly two-year harassment campaign against colleagues asked a New York federal judge Monday to remove his ankle monitor, claiming the bulky device caused him to develop a hernia. Willie Dennis was diagnosed with a right inguinal hernia on Friday, following an emergency room trip and two consultations with a clinical provider, according to a letter to U.S. District Judge Lorna G. Schofield. Both the ER doc and the clinical provider suggested the pain was "caused by the additional weight Mr. Dennis was bearing on his right leg," where the monitor had...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS