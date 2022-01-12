DC Boutique Expands In Calif. With Ex-Mayer Brown Litigator

By Justin Wise (January 12, 2022, 4:10 PM EST) -- The Washington, D.C.-based conservative boutique Schaerr Jaffe LLP is expanding into California with the addition of a veteran Mayer Brown LLP trial and appellate attorney who specializes in class actions and antitrust issues, among others. The firm said in a statement on Tuesday that Donald Falk joined as a partner and will be based in its new San Francisco office, its first outside the Beltway. Falk spent about 30 years as a member of Mayer Brown, where he took on a range of cases at the state and federal appellate level, including in the U.S. Supreme Court. His clients at Mayer Brown...

