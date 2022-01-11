Judge Says Construction Co. Tried To Defraud Army Corps

By Daniel Wilson (January 11, 2022, 7:11 PM EST) -- The Court of Federal Claims has ruled that an Army Corps of Engineers contractor who alleged it had been wrongly terminated from a construction deal tried to fraudulently overbill the Corps, describing the case as a "cautionary tale" to other federal contractors. The government had shown at trial that Lodge Construction Inc. has sought various fraudulently inflated or unwarranted costs from the Corps related to a terminated "Everglades Upgrade" levee rehabilitation project in Florida, in violation of the False Claims Act, Judge David A. Tapp ruled on Monday. "Despite originally admitting its claims contained errors, Lodge later reversed course and doubled...

