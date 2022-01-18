Key Contract Lessons In Del. Justices' Hotel Deal Ruling

By Michael Carlinsky, Rollo Baker and Jonathan Feder (January 18, 2022, 4:36 PM EST) -- ​​​In the recent AB Stable VIII v. MAPS Hotels and Resorts ruling, the Delaware Supreme Court affirmed a complete trial court victory for South Korea-based fund Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. At the height of the pandemic, in April 2020, Mirae Asset terminated a $6 billion transaction to purchase 15 ultraluxury U.S.-based hotels from Anbang — a Chinese financial conglomerate and predecessor to Dajia Insurance Co. affiliate AB Stable VIII. After Anbang sued to close the deal, the parties took the case to trial, on an ultraexpedited track in four months. In November 2020, the Delaware Court of Chancery issued a...

