Papa Murphy's Gets 1st OK For $2.4M Investor Settlement

By Katryna Perera (January 11, 2022, 5:54 PM EST) -- A Washington federal judge has granted preliminary approval to a $2.4 million settlement between Papa Murphy's Holdings Inc. and shareholders, resolving claims that the take-and-bake pizza chain operator lowballed revenue figures ahead of a $190 million merger. U.S. District Judge Benjamin H. Settle said in his Friday order that he found the settlement to be fair, reasonable and adequate to class members and that it was the result of arm's-length negotiations. Judge Settle also certified the class and said it meets all the requirements of numerosity, typicality, commonality, etc. The certified class is defined as all Papa Murphy's shareholders who purchased,...

