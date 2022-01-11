Bakery, Salon Drop Virus Coverage Suit After 7th Circ. Rulings

By Ben Zigterman (January 11, 2022, 1:35 PM EST) -- A Chicago pastry bakery and a salon dropped their effort to revive their COVID-19 coverage suit against Westfield National Insurance after the Seventh Circuit's recent decisions against policyholders in similar suits. While oral arguments had been scheduled for next month, Bittersweet Pastry Shop and Blowtique Salon said Monday that they no longer wanted to pursue their appeal of the district court's dismissal of their suit. "During the pending of this appeal, certain decisions issued by the Seventh Circuit have addressed issues present in this case," the shops wrote in a two-page motion for voluntary dismissal. In December, the Seventh Circuit ruled...

