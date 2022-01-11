Reps. Turn Up Heat On Children's Privacy Law Safe Harbors

By Allison Grande (January 11, 2022, 10:12 PM EST) -- A pair of House Democrats on Monday pressed the operators of third-party programs designed to shield participants from enforcement under the Children's Online Privacy Protection Act to explain how they're ensuring participants are properly handling kids' data, expressing concern that these safe harbor providers "are not adequately doing their job." Reps. Kathy Castor, D-Fla., and Jan Schakowsky, D-Ill., fired off letters to the Children's Advertising Review Unit, the Entertainment Software Rating Board and four other safe harbor operators seeking insight into how they're fulfilling their legal obligations to provide "substantially the same or greater protections for children" as those detailed in the Federal Trade...

